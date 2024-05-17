FAAN Starts Sales Of E-Tags At Airports

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it has started the sales of e-tags at airports.

FAAN confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

“Following the presidential directive that all citizens are mandated to pay for e-tags at all the 24 federal airports across the country, we wish to inform the general public that the e-tags are available for sale from Friday, 17th May 2024 at the following locations,” it said.

“Lagos: Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Terminal 1, 5th Floor) Office of HOD Commercial. Contact: 08033713796 or 08023546030.

“Abuja: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, HOD Commercial Office (General Aviation Terminal) Contact: 08034633527 or 08137561615.”

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT📣 pic.twitter.com/RxOMZDsPhs — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) May 17, 2024

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Shettima To Pay For Access Into Airports As FG Makes Payment Of E-Tags Compulsory

For motorists without tags, FAAN said there will be a cash payment option for them.

The move came days after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said there would be payment of tolls at airports. He said the payment is for everyone including President Bola Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima.

“Council has approved that henceforth nobody will be exempted from paying for access into our airports,” the minister said.

“The President and the Vice President have also said they should not be excluded from this new policy.”