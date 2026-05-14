UPDATED: Makinde Declares For 2027 Presidency

The political landscape in Nigeria is taking a new shape as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially declared his intention to run for the office of president in 2027.

Makinde made the official declaration at the unity rally jointly organised by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All People’s Movement (APM) to formalise the alliance between the two parties. The event was held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday.

The governor called on opposition leaders to unite against what he described as a deliberate effort by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to redirect Nigeria to a one-party state.

Makinde maintained that Nigeria no longer operates a democracy without a political landscape that guarantees a level playing ground for opposition parties without the interference of the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed Dumps PDP For APM

Makinde Declares For 2027 Presidency The political landscape in Nigeria is taking a new shape as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially declared his intention to run for the office of president in 2027. Makinde made the official declaration at the Unity rally jointly… pic.twitter.com/dUxyyiuMBT — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 14, 2026 Advertisement

He equally called on Nigerians to rise above being what he described as political spectators and bystanders, assuring them that with the collective participation of all Nigerians of eligible age for voting, Nigeria would record a historic reset come 2027.

“Is this the way we are to continue as a nation?” Governor Makinde said, questioning the worsening economic hardship, insecurity, and growing threats to opposition voices.

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The event was attended by stakeholders, political allies, and party supporters as events began to shape up for the 2027 elections.

Makinde was elected as Oyo governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He was re-elected in 2023 under the same platform.

His declaration came days after the Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, left the PDP for the APM and declared his intention to run for the Bauchi South Senatorial district.