Oyo School Abduction: Makinde Seeks Joint Efforts To Ensure Students, Teachers’ Rescue

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on governments at all levels to work together to address insecurity and rescue the pupils and teachers abducted recently in the Yawota and Ahoro Esinele communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

Makinde made the call on Tuesday while receiving leaders and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who came on a peaceful/solidarity rally to demand the quick and safe release of the abductees.

The governor described the incident as a national distress, warning against attempts to politicise it or trade blame.

Today, we met with representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who led a protest to the Oyo State Secretariat Agodi, Ibadan. After listening to their concerns, I assured them that… pic.twitter.com/ibW9BbzKWj Advertisement — Seyi Makinde (@seyimakinde) June 2, 2026

He said, “I have had the opportunity to engage with the leadership of NANS, NUT and NLC. Let me say this clearly: this is a time of national distress. It is not the time to trade blame and to play politics. I am personally distressed.

“My own father was a primary school teacher. He actually taught at Ahoro Dada, which is less than 15 kilometres to where this incident happened. My father was there between 1959 and 1960 and if something like this had happened to him, maybe I wouldn’t have even been born.

“So, it is not the time for us to say, ‘It is the president that should have handled this, it is the governor or the local government.’ This is the time to pull together as one.

“We are not dealing with normal human beings. Just think briefly, how will somebody take a fellow human being and slaughter him? Is that somebody who is normal?

“So, these are not normal people. I can only appeal to you, the students, the workers, the teachers, to please have trust in your government. We are doing our best.”

The governor emphasised that both the federal and state governments are collaborating to ensure the successful rescue of the abducted people.

He assured the labour leaders, teachers and students that once the abductees have been successfully rescued, his administration will consider suggestions aimed at strengthening the state’s security architecture in the long term.

“I have heard from the Federal Government, and I have been meeting with the security operatives sent here over the past two weeks. We shouldn’t provide oxygen to the people who want to see us divided.

“The response at this time should be to pull together and allow the government to see this through. I can give you the assurance that our children and their teachers, by the grace of God, will return safely.

“In an atmosphere of insecurity, virtually nothing can be achieved. Nothing. Schools, hospitals, and economic activities will all be grounded. We know this, and because we’re not dealing with normal human beings, it is going to be a tortuous journey. All I will say is that from the presidency to the state, we will continue to put in our efforts.

“But in the meantime, please, and please, and please, it is time to unite, to confront the challenges that we have, and to bring back those children and our teachers,” the governor added.

In their separate remarks, the National President of NANS, Akinteye Babatunde; Oyo State Chairman, NLC, Kayode Martins; and the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers’ Oyo State Wing, Hassan Fatai, commended the efforts of Governor Makinde and equally charged him to intensify efforts and ensure the quick release of the abductees.

They condemned the barbaric act of kidnapping and killing of innocent people, describing the perpetrators as enemies of the nation.

While pledging their support to Governor Makinde and the government, they called on the government to strengthen the security architecture of the state, especially in schools, to make the environment safe and more conducive for learning.

The students and teachers were abducted from their schools about two weeks ago, leading to national outrage and protests.