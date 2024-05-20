AGF, Finance Minister, Others Back 300% Salary Raise For Judicial Officers

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, have expressed support for the proposed 300% increase in the salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country.

Fagbemi expressed displeasure over what he termed neglect in the remuneration of judicial officers for close to `17 years.

He stated this on Monday during a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Legal Matters on the advancement of the welfare of the judiciary in Abuja.

The National Judicial Council had recommended a 300% raise in the salaries of judicial officers. The proposal is contained in the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances) Bill, 2024, which is before the Senate.

This position was supported by the ministers of justice and finance who elevated the urgent need for upscaling the remuneration of judicial officers to salvage the sector.

Stakeholders like the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Industrial Court (NIC), the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) were also in support of the proposal.

The outcome of the public hearing is expected to be presented at the floor of the upper chamber for eventual approval and passage.