The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, says the debt office has raised N4.9 trillion out of the N7.3 trillion approved for Ways and Means securitisation

The DMO boss stated this on Monday during an interactive session with primary dealers in the Federal Government securities market in Lagos State.

“For the Ways and Means, out of seven trillion approved for securitisation, we have raised N4.905 trillion,” she said.

Watch full video: