VIDEO: Retired Police Officers Protest Over Unpaid Pensions

The Retired Police Officers of Nigeria under the contributory pension scheme are protesting in Abuja over several months of unpaid pensions.

They came from different state chapters, lamenting the untold hardship faced by members over PENCOM’s failure to pay their entitlements.

The retirees are asking the Federal Government to remove them from the contributory pension scheme.

The Retired Police Officers of Nigeria under the contributory pension scheme are protesting over several months of unpaid pensions pic.twitter.com/MLDorQ9JoW — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 21, 2024 Advertisement

READ ALSO: No Plans To ‘Illegally Access’ Workers’ Savings, Pension Contributions, Says FG