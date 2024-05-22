Court Grants Abba Kyari Bail For Two Weeks

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted erstwhile Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, temporarily bail for two weeks on passionate grounds, to go bury his mother.

Kyari was granted bail to the tune of 50 million Naira and a surety in like sum.

While giving the order, Justice Nwite also held that the surety, which shall be his counsel in the matter, should deposit a copy of his call-to-bar certificate to the deputy registrar of the court.

Kyari is to deposit his travel passport with the court and shall always report to any formation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) nearest to him within the period the bail was granted for.

The trial judge gave the order pending the ruling of Kyari’s bail application slated for May 31, 2024.

Although Kyari lost his mother, Yachilla Kyari, on May 5, 2024, it is not clear if it formed part of the reasons for granting him bail.

In 2021, Kyari was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case of

alleged international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi.

Kyari was later arrested by the NDLEA in February 2020 for alleged drug-related offences. He has since been remanded at the Kuje prison in Abuja.