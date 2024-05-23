Shettima Says FG To Increase Tax Collection Efficiency

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Administration of President Bola Tinubu is targeting to increase the efficiency of tax collection in the country as he reassures Nigerians that there is no plan to impose more taxes on the citizens.

He spoke on Thursday when he received a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa during which he solicited the Institute’s insights on attracting foreign direct investment through competitive company tax rates.

The Vice President also met with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers at the Villa where he called for the complete overhaul of the system to attract more youths to leverage opportunities in the sector.

He said the restructuring should include the strengthening of internal mechanisms to checkmate unwholesome practices by unscrupulous persons in the market.

In an interview with State House Correspondents after the two meetings, the President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Samuel Agbeluyi, commended the Federal Government for its efforts at addressing the challenge of insecurity.