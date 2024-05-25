Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion On Key Expressway

Traffic will be diverted along Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, from Alapere-Ogudu-Car Wash and Iyana Oworo inward Anthony/Oshodi, the Lagos State Government said on Saturday.

The diversion, according to a Saturday statement by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, is due to exigent repairs.

“Motorists will be denied access from Ram Seller area beside Gbagada General Hospital and will be diverted into Diya Street through New Garage by Jolad Hospital to access Gbagada Phase 2 via Pedro Road, to link Ikorodu Road for their desired destinations,” she said.

“Also, Motorists from old Toll Gate/Ketu are advised to make use of Ikorodu Road to connect Anthony, while others coming from Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted to Adekunle and Herbert Macaulay to access Anthony/Oshodi through Jibowu on Ikorodu road.

“Motorists are implored to be patient and cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel to ease their movements.”

According to her, the repair works wound commence on Saturday morning and end on Sunday evening.

She advised motorists to use any of the alternative routes from point of blockage.