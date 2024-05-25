Ten Hag Unclear On Future Despite Man Utd’s FA Cup Win

Erik ten Hag admitted he does not know whether he will still be Manchester United manager next season even as he celebrated a famous FA Cup final win against Manchester City on Saturday.

Teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo struck in the first half at Wembley and United then dug deep to win 2-1 after City substitute Jeremy Doku’s late effort.

It means Ten Hag’s side finished a miserable season on a high and also qualified for next season’s Europa League.

The build-up to the second successive all-Manchester FA Cup final was dominated by talk over Ten Hag’s future after a report on Friday said the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the outcome at Wembley.

United finished eighth in the Premier League — their lowest placing since 1990 — and crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Ten Hag admitted that he still did not know what the future would hold for him.

“I don’t know (if I will stay),” he told the BBC as he celebrated United’s win in the London sunshine.

“The only thing I am doing is preparing my team, develop my team, progress my team and individual players. This is for me a project.

“When I came in things were a mess. We are now better but by far not where we want to be.

“Football is about winning trophies. I want to play the best football, I want to play dynamic football, but in the end you have to win trophies. I am very proud of the players and staff because they did an incredible job.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes said: “It is crucial for everyone. We know the manager is under so much scrutiny, he deserves this.

“Also everyone in the backroom staff and the players, we all deserve this.”

