Another Protest Rocks Kano Over Sanusi’s Reinstatement As Emir

A fresh protest has rocked Kano State over the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The protesters are calling for Sanusi’s removal and the reinstatement of Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

They are protesting on the state road close to the Nasarawa residence of the Emir where Aminu Ado Bayero is residing.

Wielding placards with varying inscriptions, they chanted solidarity songs as they marched through the streets to press home their demands.

The latest round of protest came hours after a similar one in the Gaya area of the North-West state.

They are against the dissolution of the Gaya Emirate by the state government.

Gaya Emirate is among the emirate councils recently dissolved by the Kano State Government after the Kano Emirates Council Law of 2019 was amended. The law, enacted by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-controlled House of Assembly, undid the one that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used in 2020 to create the additional emirates and dethrone the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

READ ALSO: [Kano] Protests Erupt In Gaya Over Dissolution Of Emirates

Another protest has erupted in Kano. The protesters are calling for the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi and the reinstatement of Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano. pic.twitter.com/BI0XJ9wfFX — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 26, 2024

The dissolution of the emirate councils was finalised when Governor Abba Yusuf signed the amendment bill into law on Thursday and ordered the emirs of the affected emirates, including Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Emir of Gaya, to hand over to Deputy Governor Abdulsalam Gwarzo. Gwarzo oversees the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Following the order, Governor Yusuf gave Sanusi his letter of appointment as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Hours later, he ascended the throne having returned to the palace in Kano, ascribing his reinstatement as divine will.