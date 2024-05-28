Buhari Congratulates Tinubu On First Anniversary, Asks Nigerians To Back Him

A former president Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his first anniversary, calling on Nigerians to support the administration.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over from his party chieftain Buhari on May 29th, 2023.

One year into Tinubu’s administration, Buhari on Tuesday wished him a successful stint as president.

“The former president appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill,” Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration, so that it can succeed in its efforts to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“President Buhari expressed his wishes for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.”