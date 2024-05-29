NUC Directs VCs To Appoint Acting Deputies

The Federal Government has directed all the Vice Chancellors in Federal Universities whose tenure will be ending soon, to nominate their deputies who will oversee the office of the Vice-Chancellor in an acting capacity.

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Chris Maiyaki conveyed this in a circular dated May 28, 2024, to all the affected outgoing vice-chancellors.

The letter from the NUC to the outgoing vice-chancellors, is sequel to a directive from the Federal Ministry of Education, informing the commission about the end of the tenure of some vice-chancellors, and the urgent need to nominate through the recommendation of the Senate, a deputy vice-chancellor that would oversee the office of the vice chancellor until the new governing councils are inaugurated.

“I write, further to previous communication Ref. No. NUC/ES/138/Vol. 65/88 and dated 27 May 2024, to convey the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, vide its letter Ref. No. FME/TE/CỰ/130/T6/458 and dated 28 May 2024 (copy attached), to the effect that Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities, who are rounding up their tenures, are to nominate, through the recommendation of their Senates, a Deputy Vice-Chancellor that will oversee the office of the Vice-Chancellor in a temporary capacity,” the letter partly read.

Maiyaki said that the soon-to-be-inaugurated governing councils of the universities, would appoint acting vice chancellors after their inauguration.

“The Governing Councils, after their inauguration, will appoint Acting Vice-Chancellors for a period not less than 6 months, during which they will commence the process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellors.

“This circular takes pre-eminence over our earlier communication on the same subject. Please accept the assurances of my highest considerations, always.”

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had previously rejected the move by FG to appoint new vice-chancellors to replace the outgoing ones in the absence of the governing councils of the affected universities.