Music Collabs We Didn’t See Coming

The music space in Nigeria has recorded some of the most iconic collaborations in recent years that have turned out to become global hits.

However, on most occasions, some of these collaborations were not envisaged by fans.

The article captures some of these collaborations that brought Nigerian artistes together with their counterparts overseas, allowing for an explosion of talent:

Ayra Star Ft Stormzy & Tendai

Grammy-nominated artiste Ayra Star also known as Sabi Girl is known for the sultry vibes she brings on each track which is very evident in the song “Need You” featuring British artiste Stormzy and Tendai.

Ayra’s aesthetics did not come as a surprise but the collaboration did and can be likened to the aesthetics of the classic hit Naughty Girl by Beyoncé featuring Usher.

Tiwa Savage Ft Brandy

Off the Water and Garri album, Tiwa Savage pulled one of the biggest collaborative stunts on the music scene at the time with her song; “Somebody’s Son,” featuring multiple award-winning American singers, Brandy. This song was the anthem for women across the globe at the time of its release with over 33 million streams on YouTube and counting.

Qing Madi Ft Chloe Bailey

For the remix of her song “Vision”, Nigerian artiste, Qing Madi featured American singer and one-half of the Bailey sisters Chlöe Bailey. When Qing Madi took to her Instagram page to talk about her collaboration on the remix, judging from the comments, it was clear that most did not see it coming. The singer also shows off her ballerina skills in the video, an aspect of her some fans hadn’t gotten the chance to see.

Timi Dakolo Ft Emeli Sande

In 2019, Timi Dakolo featured Emeli Sande in the song “Merry Christmas” darling. Most fans of Dakolo’s music at the time, didn’t see the collaboration coming. Some didn’t hesitate to share both their shock and excitement on social media. The vocal dexterity of both artiste shined through. Timi sang in his baritone and Emile complimented sonically with her mixed register.

Ayra Star Ft Kelly Rowland

Another one from Sabi Girl. 2021 witnessed the rise of Ayra Starr as a musical artiste. With the release of her debut album, 19 and Dangerous. Later on, the songstress got on the collaborative train when she featured a former member of American musical girl group Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland on the remix of the hit track “Bloody Samaritan”.

Two things came as a surprise the facial resemblance of the two as they stood side by side in the video and the song itself, a match made in music heaven.

Skepta Ft Portable

An honorary mention would be British-Nigerian rapper Skepta featuring Nigerian street pop sensation Portable in “Tony Montana” known for his coarse music and antics alike. Portable’s collaboration with Skepta wasn’t the only thing that came as a shock, his gentlemanly fashion ensemble shocked most of his fans as well.

Still, in his clean gentle man aesthetics, Portable stunned with his Zazu dance moves and vocal originality.