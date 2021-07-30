New Music: Ayra Star Drops ‘Bloody Samaritan’

It’s been a very eventful week in showbiz, and some of our faves are giving us the perfect vibez to wind down to this weekend.

Mavin Records’, Ayra Star has just dropped her latest single, ‘Bloody Samaritan’.

Fans are also keeping their fingers crossed for DMW’s First lady, Liya who had hinted of a July 30 release for her second single titled Alari.

While the single is still expected to drop, fans are also anticipating her debut album set for release on August 20.

Still in the DMW family, Davido has just dropped the visuals for one of his singles titled Shopping Spree; a collaboration with Chris Brown, released off the album, A Better Time.

Finally, we see Adekunle Gold all loved up and making us catch feelings in the visuals for his latest single, Sinner. Enjoy!