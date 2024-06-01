Abba Kyari Perfects Bail Conditions, Released From Kuje Correctional Centre

The Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has perfected his bail conditions from the two cases he is facing – alleged asset declaration and illicit drugs – at the Federal High Court in Abuja and has been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre, after spending twenty-seven months.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on 6th July 2023, granted him a N50 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, in a charge in which he and two of his siblings were accused of failing to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge, against Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned.

Justice Omotosho had held that even when Kyari meets his bail conditions, the endorsement of his release warrant, was subject to developments in a sister case before Justice Emeka Nwite of the same Federal High Court, Abuja, in which he is being tried with four others on alleged involvement in dealing on illicit drugs.

On May 22, 2024, Justice Emeka Nwite also granted the suspended DCP bail, to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his mother who died on May 5th.

Kyari was granted bail to the tune of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

While giving the order, Justice Nwite also held that the surety, which shall be his counsel in the matter, should deposit a copy of his call-to-bar certificate to the deputy registrar of the court.

Kyari is to deposit his travel passport with the court and shall always report to any formation of the NDLEA nearest to him within the period the bail was granted.

In 2021, Kyari was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case of

alleged international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi.

Kyari was later arrested by the NDLEA in February 2020 for alleged drug-related offences. He has since been remanded at the Kuje prison in Abuja.