FG Releases Approved Lyrics Of Reintroduced National Anthem

The Federal Government, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has unveiled the approved version of Nigeria’s reintroduced national anthem.
The Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, unveiled the standardised version of the anthem on Wednesday in Abuja.
He urged Nigerians to pay close attention to the words in lines three and five of the national anthem that was reintroduced.
On May 29, 2024, on the one-year anniversary of the current government, President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 reverting to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee” from “Arise, O Compatriots”.
The President said the latest national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ “is our diversity, representing all characters and how we blend to be brothers and sisters”.
Standardised Anthem
Stanza 1
Nigeria, we hail thee
Our own dear native land
Though tribes and tongues may differ
In brotherhood, we stand
Nigerians all, are proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Stanza 2
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign
In peace or battle, honour’d,
And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children
A banner without stain.
Stanza 3
O God of all creation
Grant this our one request.
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.