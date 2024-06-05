FG Releases Approved Lyrics Of Reintroduced National Anthem

The Federal Government, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has unveiled the approved version of Nigeria’s reintroduced national anthem.

The Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, unveiled the standardised version of the anthem on Wednesday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to pay close attention to the words in lines three and five of the national anthem that was reintroduced.

On May 29, 2024, on the one-year anniversary of the current government, President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 reverting to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee” from “Arise, O Compatriots”.

The President said the latest national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ “is our diversity, representing all characters and how we blend to be brothers and sisters”.

Standardised Anthem

Stanza 1

Nigeria, we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribes and tongues may differ

In brotherhood, we stand

Nigerians all, are proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Stanza 2

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle, honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

Stanza 3

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request.

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.