W/Cup Qualifiers: South Africa Hold Nigeria To 1-1 Draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Coach Finidi George opted to start Southampton forward, Paul Onuachu to lead the lines instead of Victor bOnifcae of Bayern Leverkusen, with another surprise inclusion in the likes of Fisayo Dele-Basiru in the heart of midfield.

Nigeria were hoping to avoid a third consecutive draw in the Group C World Cup qualifiers, however, South Africa’s Themba Zwane had something else in store as his 28th-minute strike beat Stanley Nwabali for an early lead.

Hugo Broos’ men seemed more disciplined at the back with last minute stops to deny UEFA European League final hero, Ademola Lookman as well as Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria ended the first half the better side and resumed the second half with some renewed zest and were rewarded with a wonderful strike courtesy of Dele-Basiru who beat Ronwen Williams for the equaliser.

The introduction of Samuel Chukwueze almost put the Super Eagles ahead but the crossbar denied the AC Milan man to keep the tie even

Despite a flurry of attack, Bafana Bafana remained resolute to see out the draw.

Nigeria remain fifth with three points on the log table, a point behind South Africa who are on 4 points