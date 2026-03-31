Over 840,000 Foreigners Overstaying Visas In Nigeria — Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that more than 840,000 foreigners are currently overstaying their visas in Nigeria, describing the situation as a significant migration challenge.

In a guest appearance on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, the minister said the figure was obtained through the country’s recently upgraded immigration tracking system.

“Just as we have Nigerian overstayers in the UK, Nigeria is also facing the same challenge. As of this morning, through our upgraded system, we have about 848,290 visa overstayers in Nigeria. These are citizens of different countries residing in Nigeria,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo noted that irregular migration remains a global issue requiring international cooperation.

According to him, addressing visa overstays would help curb related crimes such as human trafficking and smuggling.

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He stressed the importance of bilateral agreements, particularly in ensuring the “dignified return” of individuals who no longer have the legal right to remain in a country. However, he dismissed concerns that Nigeria could be pressured into accepting foreign prisoners.

“I have seen reports suggesting that prisoners would be brought into Nigeria. This government will not tolerate such. There is no way this administration will sign that kind of agreement,” he stated.

The minister explained that the recently signed Nigeria–UK migration agreement is based on reciprocity and applies strictly to Nigerian nationals.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that the Federal Government has been transparent about the deal and that it does not include the transfer of foreign inmates.

He further clarified that the agreement differs from the controversial Rwanda asylum plan, noting that it excludes family members and that each case is treated based on specific legal conditions.

He also assured that Nigerians returned under the arrangement “would be treated with dignity” and in line with their fundamental human rights, adding that “no Nigerian stands to lose from the agreement.”

Meanwhile, the minister revealed earlier in March that the Federal Government has strengthened its capacity to track and apprehend visa overstayers.

He said this is being achieved through data collected over the past decade and the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s Integrated Operations Centre and Network Operations Centre.

The development follows a migration pact signed earlier in March between Nigeria and the United Kingdom during President Bola Tinubu’s visit.

The agreement seeks to fast-track the return of Nigerian visa overstayers, failed asylum seekers, and convicted offenders in the UK, while enhancing cooperation on tackling visa fraud, cybercrime, and other transnational offences.