FG Warns 33 States As Over 14, 000 Communities At High Flood Risk In 2026

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, has revealed that 226 local government areas in 33 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory fall within the high flood risk areas identified for this year.

Professor Utshev stated this during the public presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency at the state banquet hall of the Aso Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

“14,118 communities in 266 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 33 States and FCT fall within the high flood risk areas. The States are: Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT.”

According to the outlook, 405 LGAs in 35 states of the federation fall within the moderate flood risk area, except Ekiti State.

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Meanwhile, incidents of minimal flood are expected in 923 communities in 77 LGAs in 24 states

“Low Flood Risk: Incidences of minimal flood are expected in 923 communities in 77 LGAs in 24 States. The States are Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara.”

The minister said this year’s annual flood outlook introduces a community-based flood forecasting, which means forecasts are now tailored to specific communities for quick intervention.

The event with the theme ‘Smart Water Resources Management: Moving From Oil To A Water-Based Economy’ has in attendance the minister of environment, who is representing President Bola Tinubu, the minister of water resources and sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, and the minister of livestock development, Ldi Maiha, among other stakeholders.