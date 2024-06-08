Tinubu Never Interfered With My Work As FCT Minister — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, said President Bola Tinubu has never interfered with the affairs of his office since he assumed office last August.

The minister stated this during the commissioning of the Guzape Lot II Infrastructure Project in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Since I assumed office in August 21, 2023, you have never one day interfered in my work,” Wike said to the applause of the gathering.

“Never one day have you called me that this is what you want, you have never. Sometimes, I pretend I will come to you and say, ‘Are there people complaining?’ You will tell me ‘Have I ever called you one day? So don’t bother yourself, go and do your job.’

“I must say I and the Minister of State, we are sincerely happy that you gave us the free hand to work and this is what we are seeing today.”

The minister also pledged the FCT Administration’s commitment to complete the projects in the diplomatic area of Abuja.

He assured the President that the projects would be completed by next year, describing the area as a preferred residential choice for most Nigerians.

In his remarks, the President commended Wike for delivering on the infrastructure renewal promises of the Federal Government to the people of the FCT.