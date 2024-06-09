Police Storm Bandits’ Hideout, Arrest Suspects

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says its special forces of guards brigade alongside DSS hunters stormed some identified kidnappers camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State and arrested four suspects.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Sunday, said the operation, which was conducted on Friday, was in a continued effort against criminality in FCT.

The arrested suspects are Yahaya Abubakar, 25 ‘m’ of Mpape, Mohammed Mohamed 32 ‘m’ of Zuba (an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu 20 and Nura Abdullahi, 32, also an ex-convict of Kubwa and Zuba hills respectively.

Adeh said the suspects freely confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name ‘Mai One Million’, responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

According to her, the coordinated operation, occasioned a shootout between the bandits and the security operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety and victims rescued.

She added that the illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps, were all decimated.

“While the rescued victims have since been reunited with their families and loved ones, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, lauded the effort of the security operatives in the fight against criminality in the Nation’s Capital.

“He further reiterates the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the residents of FCT,” the statement added.