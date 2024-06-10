Alleged Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness In Sirika’s Trial

A former Director of Procurement at the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Azubuike Okorie, has told a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, that a N1.4 billion Apron Extension Contract at Katsina Airport was not executed despite the payment of mobilisation fee to the contractor.

He testified as a subpoenaed witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday in a case involving former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, his daughter, son-in-law, and Al-Buraq Investment Ltd, regarding the alleged N1.4 billion Apron Extension Contract at Katsina Airport.

Okorie added that the contract remained unexecuted when he left civil service in May 2023.

He also told the court that 30 percent mobilisation fee paid was paid to the disputed company, but he couldn’t confirm full payment.

The counsel for the defendant, requested an adjournment for cross-examination to study the EFCC’s evidence.

The EFCC accused Sirika of contract fraud, alleging favoritism towards companies linked to his family in awarding contracts for the Nigerian Air project and Katsina Airport Apron Extension.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji, adjourned the case to June 11, 2024.