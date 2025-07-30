FG Focused On Increased Productivity For Farmers, Not Handouts — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government is committed to improving the output of smallerholder farmers with modern input and funding.

Shettima, who disclosed this in a meeting with the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Álvaro Lario, underscored the administration’s resolve to empower the farmers, especially youth and women, with access to finance and mechanisation.

“We are focusing on increased productivity, resilience, and commercialisation, not handouts,” VP Shettima noted, adding that Nigeria’s plan included scaling up existing IFAD-supported projects to reach more rural communities.

The VP also held high-level bilateral meetings with top executives of other key global food and development agencies, including the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), QU Dongyu, and Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), Cindy McCain.

In the meeting with the FAO DG, Shettima sought the organisation’s partnership in reviving the Lake Chad region, enhancing all-year farming, and supporting the Green Revolution Project of the Federal Government.

“The revival of the Lake Chad region, which is being threatened by multidimensional challenges such as environmental degradation, climate change, humanitarian crises, and conflict, requires a multi-pronged approach, development initiatives, conflict resolution, regional cooperation, and large-scale infrastructure,” Shettima said.

He emphasised the region’s enormous agricultural potential, urging FAO to play a central role in supporting its recovery.

In a statement by Shettima’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, Dongyu praised the political will of the Tinubu administration, describing it as a clear demonstration of committed leadership to transform Nigeria’s food systems.

He pledged enhanced FAO partnership and technical support.

The Vice President also held talks with WFP’s Executive Director, Cindy McCain, during which he commended the organisation’s longstanding humanitarian interventions in Nigeria.

He, however, reiterated the administration’s shift towards sustainable solutions.

McCain pledged WFP’s continued commitment to working with the Nigerian government in areas such as school feeding, nutrition, and support for displaced communities.