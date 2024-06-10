Tripartite Committee On Minimum Wage Submits Report To FG

The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, on Monday, submitted report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation following the conclusion of its assignment.

This was disclosed in statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations in office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen.

He said the that a formal presentation of the Report will be made to President Bola Tinubu for appropriate action, when the leadership of the Organised Labour as well as representatives of Government and Organised Private Sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland for the ongoing International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference, return to the country.

The SGF thanked the Chairman of the Committee, Bukar Goni Aji and members for their commitment and sacrifices.

Tinubu had inaugurated a 37-Member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, on Tuesday 30th January 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

The Committee was tasked with the responsibility of recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers in public and private sectors.