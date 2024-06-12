2024 Hajj: Saudi Arrests Over 300,000 Violators Amid Enhanced Procedures

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have apprehended over 300,000 violators of Hajj regulations, including 153,998 foreigners who arrived on tourist visas without the necessary permits.

In light of these violations, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has underscored the importance of the Nusuk card.

“This card is the only official proof for conforming pilgrims within the Holy Sites, facilitating their access to services as an identification document,” the Ministry reiterated.

This Friday, on the eighth of Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims will initiate their Hajj rituals by heading to Mina for the Day of Tarwiyah, preparing for their ascension to Arafat on the ninth day, in line with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

This year’s Hajj is characterized by stringent procedures and extensive services deployed by Saudi authorities, spanning across security, health, service, and logistics sectors.

In a concerted effort to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage, Saudi authorities have intensified measures to permit only those with valid Hajj permits and the Nusuk card access to the Holy Sites.

The Nusuk card, an essential identification document, facilitates the pilgrims’ stay in Mecca and movement within the Holy Sites throughout the Hajj season.

“Hajj security forces, along with auxiliary agencies, have established extensive security perimeters to safeguard pilgrims and facilitate their movement within the Holy Sites according to designated times,” stated an official.

“We have also worked to arrest violators of Hajj regulations and apply penalties.”

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated the necessity for every pilgrim to carry their Nusuk card throughout their pilgrimage.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, emphasized the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to serving the guests of God.

“Saudi Arabia, since its founding, has been dedicated to easing the arrival of pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques and Holy Sites, ensuring they can perform their rituals with ease and reassurance while receiving the highest levels of care and attention,” Al-Rabiah said.

He stressed the importance of adhering to regulations and instructions to ensure comprehensive service for all pilgrims.

In alignment with these regulations, the Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia issued a fatwa declaring it impermissible to perform Hajj without a permit, deeming it a sin not to obtain one.

“Those who were unable to obtain a Hajj permit are considered unable to perform Hajj,” they explained, highlighting that obtaining a permit aligns with Sharia principles of maximizing benefits and minimizing harm, ensuring order and safety during the pilgrimage.