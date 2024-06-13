EFCC Arrests 18 For Suspected Illegal Mining Activities In Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested eighteen suspects for offences bordering on illegal mining activities.

Thirteen truckloads with assorted solid minerals suspected to be lithium, marble stone, white powder, lepidolite among others were also arrested and recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are:

Saidu Madugu, Adamu Amadu, Lawal Ibrahim, Mohammed Mustapha, Abdulkarim Hassaini, Isiaka Abubakar, Shafiu Salisu, Abdullahi Yanda Isa, Bashiru Mohammed, Anas Saidu, Asa Bature, Abudu Sani, Jabir Salisu, Bello Muhammed, Habilu Idris, Fatai Abdullai, Isyiaka Hamidu and Oseni Lukman. Advertisement

All the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 except the trio of Fatai, Isyiaka and Oseni that were arrested on Thursday, June 13, 2024

The arrest followed credible intelligence about the activities of some suspects conveying illegally mined solid minerals along Eiyenkorin – Ballah route in Asa Local Government of Kwara State, without lawful authority.

The arrest of the suspects and interception of the trucks were executed in collaboration with the patrol team of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Kwara Area Command along Eiyenkorin and Ballah area in Asa Local Government of Kwara State.

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate had on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 arrested eleven suspects and impounded eight trucks over similar offences.

Authorities say the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of ongoing investigations.