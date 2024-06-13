Gunmen Kill Plateau Riders Station Manager In Bayelsa

Gunmen have killed the manager of Plateau Riders bus station in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

The victim identified as Alhaji Auwalu Aliyu, was said to have been shot and killed by suspected armed robbers during a robbery incident.

The incident occurred near the Bayelsa State Assembly complex at Imgbi Road Amarata in the Yenagoa metropolis.

It was gathered that the late station manager was heading home after the close of the day to meet his wife in the vicinity when he was shot and killed.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Alonyenu Idu, said investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime and that the family of the deceased will get justice very soon.

Briefing journalists in Yenagoa, the CP said the manner the victim was killed is alien to Bayelsa State.

“We have the suspicion that the deceased was stalked from Plateau to Bayelsa and killed or his death is related to group of criminal elements currently assembly at Ogbia Local Government Area,” the police commissioner said.

“We sympathize with the family of the deceased but we are sure they will get justice and that will happen very soon.”