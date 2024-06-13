Students Loan: NELFUND To Publish List Of Institutions With Verifiable Data

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), says it is set to publish the full list of institutions that have submitted their complete student data.

A statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Fund, Nasir Ayitogo, said the list would be uploaded into the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) portal on the 24th of June, 2024.

Ayitogo disclosed that publication of the list of both federal and state-owned institutions, will ensure transparency, and encourage due access and participation in the scheme, by both undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions in the critical exercise.

The Fund commended many federal institutions that have already completed the exercise, whilst the process of uploading the data to NELFUND SVS is still ongoing for state-owned institutions.

Ayitogo expressed satisfaction over the cooperation NELFUND has so far received from tertiary institutions, at both state and federal levels across the nation.

“In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in the institution’s submitted data sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly.

“Failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

“It is therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions is not only complete but also accurate.

“The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers, and Admission numbers as well as applicants’ full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

“Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying, and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error,” he said.

He expressed delight at the cooperation NELFUND has so far received from the tertiary institutions, at both state and federal levels across the nation.