Tinubu Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On 70th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

In a statement celebrating Okonjo-Iweala released by the media aide to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, Tinubu rejoiced with the remarkable leader and her family on this momentous occasion.

The President extolled the former Minister of Finance for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

He also commended the Director-General of the World Trade Organization for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

The President prayed for many more years in good health for Okonjo-Iweala and her family.

In a post on X to celebrate her birthday, Okonjo-Iweala wrote, “I don’t normally do personal tweets, but today is an exception! It has been one of the happiest days of my life – my 70th birthday!

“So much outpouring of love from everywhere!! I want to thank all WTO Ambassadors, WTO staff, friends and family! I’ve never received so many bouquets of flowers from all over the world, as I have today!

“Along with good wishes and prayers. I consider myself blessed to have a loving husband, family, friends and well wishers! All Glory and Thanks to God!”