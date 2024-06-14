Appeal Court Refuses Reversal Of Amaewhule’s Removal, 26 Rivers Assembly Members

The Court of Appeal Abuja has refused to reverse the removal of Martins Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a ruling which was delivered virtually on Friday, the Appellate Court says giving a verdict reversing the decision of a Federal High Court which declared their seats vacant, will amount to pre-judging the appeal currently before it.

The three-member panel also fixed June 20 for the hearing of the appeal by Amarwule and others, which is a request to get back their seats as members of the State House of Assembly.

The justices prayed all parties in the matter to maintain the status quo and cease every form of hostilities until the matter is heard and decided.

More details later…