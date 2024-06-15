Cholera Outbreak: Ogun Govt Spells Out Precautionary Measures

With the recent cholera outbreak in 30 states, including neighbouring Lagos, and considering the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, the Ogun State Government has rolled out precautionary measures.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that Governor Abiodun is concerned about the development and the need to protect the people, considering the proximity of Ogun to Lagos and the degree of interactions between the two states.

The precautionary measures, including the following, have been put in place:

“All houses MUST have toilets. Each house without a toilet should identify a room to be converted to a toilet. Residents are given three to six months of grace for compliance.

“All petrol stations MUST have functional public toilets with running water as part of their corporate social responsibilities. All garages and parks MUST have functional toilets with running water.

“All markets MUST have functional public toilets with running water. Mechanic villages MUST have functional toilets with running water. All schools (public and private) should have public toilets with running water.”

In addition to those measures, residents of the state were also advised to take some measures as a way of protecting themselves against the disease.

“Drink safe water that is boiled or chlorinated; wash your hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet and before handling food; wash fruits and vegetables properly with safe water before eating and for preparing food; cook food properly. Buy and eat only hot food; use water from reliable sources, among other precautions,” the statement read.

The government said the Ministry of Environment would see to the strict compliance of all the measures warning that violators would be sanctioned.