I Plan To Contest The 2027 Presidency — Sowore

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Sowore made the announcement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, where he confirmed that preparations for the party’s primary election were already underway.

Responding to a question on whether he would contest again in 2027, Sowore said, “Yes. We have our party primaries next week.”

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The former presidential candidate, however, declined to suggest that he would emerge as the sole aspirant of the party.

“Well, let the party decide who their candidates are,” he added.

Speaking on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s digital registration requirement for political parties, Sowore disclosed that the AAC had yet to complete its submission process.

“We haven’t finally submitted, and that’s what this court judgment says. So if you have submitted now, the court says you can reopen your portal and start again. But we never stopped anyway,” he said.

Better Than Other Candidate?

During the interview, Sowore also defended his political ideology and explained why he believes Nigerians should consider alternatives to the country’s established political figures.

Asked why he believes his ideas are better than those of President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former presidential candidate Peter Obi; Governor Seyi Makinde; and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, Sowore said the political class had failed Nigerians over the years.

“Because all of the ideas of the people you mentioned brought Nigeria into this cycle of poverty, insecurity, pain, sorrow, and tears.

“Do you want Nigeria to continue to get these same people elected or selected, whichever way they get themselves into office, so that they can suffer more, so that those of us who have ideas that can liberate this country will not be listened to?” he said.

‘Running To Win’

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Sowore insisted that his ambition is driven by a desire to win the presidency and offer what he described as a fresh direction for the country.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he was running to win.

“And it is because, as I’ve said several times, all the political parties are equal, and the better candidates should be able to win elections in this country, people with ideas.

“It’s different because these are different times also. Times are harder. Nigeria is in bigger trouble,” he stated.

Sowore previously contested the presidency under the AAC platform in the 2019 and 2023 general elections.

He has consistently positioned himself as an alternative to Nigeria’s mainstream political establishment while criticising both the ruling and opposition parties over the country’s economic and security challenges.

The 2027 general election is tentatively scheduled with the presidential and National Assembly votes set for January 16, 2027, followed by governorship and State House of Assembly elections on February 6, 2027.