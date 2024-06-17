LG Crisis: Police Warn Troublemakers In Rivers

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has assured the people of the state that he and his men won’t allow the crisis enveloping the Local Government Areas (LGAs) to lead to a breakdown of law and order.

CP Disu told journalists at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt on Monday that the police are aware of the situation at the different LGAs and expect the different political players to respect the appeal and cease hostilities pending the hearing and determination of their case.

CP Disu warned that his men are equal to the task of securing the different council headquarters and won’t tolerate any attempt to disturb the peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Chairman of Emohua in Rivers State, Chidi Lloyd, who has insisted that he won’t leave office after the expiration of his tenure on June 17, has announced an empowerment scheme for residents of his local government area.

Lloyd, a lawyer, said in a statement by his media aide, Bright Jossy, that the council under his leadership would distribute matchets and other tools as farm implements to support the development of agriculture in the area.

Lloyd, who was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly accused of hitting a colleague with a mace on the floor of the house ahead of the 2015 elections, said the distribution of matchets and other tools is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance agriculture and ensure food security.

He said the Tuesday distribution would be for farmers from ward 1 to 7, while those on wards 8 to 14 will receive theirs on Wednesday, June 19.

His indication to distribute these farm tools comes amidst expectations that the tenure of the Local Government Chairmen will end at midnight on Friday.

Lloy, a one time ally of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who now supports former Governor Nyesom Wike, is one of the Council Chairmen that have vowed not to vacate office despite court decisions that ate not favourable to them.