Justin Timberlake Arrested, Charged With Drunk Driving Outside NYC

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested and arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, local media reported.

The 43-year-old Timberlake, known for such hits as “SexyBack” and “Cry Me a River,” was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday.

CBS, citing court documents, quoted a police officer as saying Timberlake was “in an intoxicated condition” when he was pulled over after driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and he “performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests,” CBS reported. The singer-actor allegedly told police he “had one martini” and was following his friends home.

Local police did not immediately confirm the reported arrest when contacted by AFP.

Timberlake, who is currently on tour, was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment.

Timberlake shot to stardom as a member of the boy band NSYNC before launching a solo career and eventually making the transition to acting. He has won 10 Grammy awards and four Emmy awards.

He is married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple has two sons.