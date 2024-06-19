Makinde Approves Appointment Of Olakunleyin As 43rd Olubadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on June 14, 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

In a statement signed by the governor’s spokesman, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, indicated the approval.

He added that the approval was a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The statement added that the governor congratulated the new Olubadan, praying that his tenure would birth greater developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

Recall that the Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years and died at the age of 81 on the 14th March, 2024.