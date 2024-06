A traditional title holder in Nasarawa State, the Madaki of Shabu, Musa Shuaibu, has been abducted by gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the abduction to Channels Television.

According to him, Shuaibu was abducted on Thursday evening after observing prayers in a Mosque opposite his house in Shabu, a suburb of Lafia, the state capital.

He added that efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim and also apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.