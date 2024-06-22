Burna Boy Paid For Selected Patients, Says UPTH

Music star Burna Boy paid the medical bills for selected patients during a recent visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), the hospital management has said.

The hospital dismissed claims that Burna Boy settled the bills of all patients at the facility, saying some patients received cash gifts or donations.

“We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit on 11 June,” UPTH’s spokesperson, Elabha Meni, said on Friday.

“However, contrary to reports stating that all patient’s bills in UPTH were paid during the visit, only selected patients received cash gifts or donations.

“The hospital did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare costs,” Meni clarified.

Meni commended the musician’s charitable act in helping those in need.