Katsina Grain Plantations Destroyed As Strange Worms Storm Farmlands

Farmers in Katsina State on Saturday lamented the rate at which a strange worm continues to destroy their grain plantations.

In a visit to a cross-section of the affected farmlands in the state capital, Channels Television learned that the strange worm population has continued to increase in size over the past few days.

Two of the affected farmers, namely Umar Masoyi and Ahmad Labaran said, the increasing population of worms was predominant over the week presumably due to rainfall shortage as most farmers were rounding up this year’s farming season plantations.

They said the worms are only interested in eating up guinea corn, millet, and maize plantations.

To this end, farmers have resorted to spraying insecticide and praying for divine intervention.

The same scenario is also being recorded in Autawa, Bambami, Daba, Sabon Gida, Dabaibayawa, Angawa, and Makaɗa villages in Batagarawa Local Government Area of the State.