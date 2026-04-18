Bauchi PDP Realignment Talks With APC End In Deadlock

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has formally ended talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC) after failing to reach an agreement on the conditions for a possible political realignment.

The Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State, Sama’ila Burga, made the disclosure on Saturday at a press briefing held at the PDP Secretariat in the state.

He stated that the APC failed to meet the party’s conditions despite engagements between Governor Mohammed and party officials, as well as discussions involving the Vice President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and three former governors.

“We wish to clarify that the initiative for these discussions came from the APC. His Excellency graciously responded out of respect for the eminent personalities involved and in keeping with his commitment to dialogue and inclusiveness. The Governor, the PDP, and the people of Bauchi State participated in the engagements in good faith.” He said.

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Responding to questions on whether the 60-40 formula was part of the unmet conditions, Burga confirmed that the APC rejected the proposal.

“The issue of 60-40 sharing formulas does not emanate only from Bauchi state. Everywhere in the country where there was defection, this sharing formula was adopted; some were even 70 – 30. Because it would be wrong for a governor coming with a government, from councillors to himself, without having any control of the party, as such, this was the standard, but it was rejected.”

The chairman said that after extensive consultations with PDP stakeholders, it became clear the APC leadership did not accept the conditions for realignment with no conclusive outcome, and the talks have therefore been formally discontinued.

On the next line of action, he said the PDP in Bauchi State, in consultation with Governor Mohammed and other key stakeholders, is considering all available political options, including parties other than the APC, to determine the most suitable path forward in the best interest of the people of Bauchi State.