UTME: JAMB Recorded Minimal Hitches – Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has recorded minimal challenges in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, noted this in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, during an inspection visit to the University of Ibadan CBT centre as part of a routine monitoring visit to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in Oyo State.

He said the exercise was largely successful, pointing out that only a few centres experienced challenges of power supply and minor technical faults associated with the systems.

Oloyede noted that “Out of about 980 centres nationwide, we have recorded issues in only about 16 centres.”

Against the backdrop of serious lapses in the past, the registrar added that the board had conducted examinations for over 1.7 million candidates successfully in 3 days.

He commended the smooth conduct of the examination process, describing it as “superb,” and praised the collaboration of stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, rectors, and other academic officials serving as proctors.

READ ALSO: JAMB Releases First Batch of 2026 UTME Results, Warns Against Score Manipulation

Reacting to questions on Security concerns, particularly the alleged kidnapping of candidates, Oloyede implored journalists and members of the media to exercise caution in handling such stories so as not to misinform the public.

He stressed that “it is unfortunate that people were kidnapped, but linking them directly to JAMB without evidence complicates security efforts.”

“The focus should be on ensuring their safe return,” he said.

Addressing public concerns over early arrival times for candidates, the registrar clarified that examinations do not start at 6:30 a.m., but candidates are required to arrive early for accreditation.

Oloyede explained that the board had adjusted the examination schedule from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in response to feedback, though the change had led to longer waiting periods for some candidates.

READ ALSO: JAMB: Two Candidates, Parent Arrested For Alleged UTME Score Forgery

He also criticised widespread misconceptions about the role of UTME in admissions, stressing that it is only one of the criteria, alongside O-Level requirements.

Oloyede warned candidates and parents against engaging with fraudsters offering “exam runs” or score manipulation.

According to him, JAMB has intensified efforts to track and prosecute such individuals, revealing that several suspects were already facing prosecution for exam malpractices.

Citing the example of a man who was arrested for exam malpractices and still defrauding parents from detention, claiming he would upgrade their ward’s scores.

The JAMB Boss added that “We have our own mechanisms to detect such fraud. Those who attempt shortcuts will be identified and sanctioned.”

Oloyede urged the public to report fraudulent platforms on social media, while commending security agencies for their support in tackling examination malpractices.

He promised that the board will continue to do all necessary to conduct hitch-free examination processes to help provide an admission platform that is credible.