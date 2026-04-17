JAMB Releases First Batch of 2026 UTME Results, Warns Against Score Manipulation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results for 632,788 candidates who participated in the first day of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), held on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Friday.

According to the Board, candidates can now access their results by sending “UTMERESULT” via SMS to either 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number registered during the examination process.

At this stage, only result viewing is available, as printing of result slips has not yet been enabled.

JAMB emphasised that the UTME exercise is still ongoing, adding that additional batches of results will be released progressively as marking and processing continue.

The Board also issued a stern warning against any attempts to manipulate or falsify results.

It cautioned candidates against altering SMS messages received from its official platforms to misrepresent their scores to others, including parents and guardians.

JAMB Releases Results of 632,788 Candidates from Day One of the 2026 UTME The results of candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16 April 2026, have been released and are now available for viewing.

To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019… — Fabian Benjamin (@FabianB58246501) April 17, 2026 Advertisement

Describing such actions as a serious criminal offence, JAMB disclosed that it has already taken action against offenders. “Two candidates and one parent are currently in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means,” the statement revealed.

The Board reiterated that anyone found guilty of such misconduct would face the full weight of the law.

JAMB urged candidates to adhere strictly to official channels and maintain integrity throughout the examination process, as it continues efforts to ensure a credible and transparent admissions system in Nigeria.