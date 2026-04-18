Alaafin Of Oyo Decries Insecurity In South-West, Kogi, Kwara, Demands ‘Intensified’ Action

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has raised concerns over the level of insecurity in the South-West region, Kwara, and parts of Kogi State and wants the federal and state governments to ramp up efforts to address it.

This is according to a statement on Friday by the Director, Culture and Public Relations, the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Ademola Adeniyi-Kukulaja.

“Kabiyesi views these developments with utmost urgency and deep concern, as the frequency and nature of these incidents pose a serious threat to lives, livelihoods, and the overall stability of affected communities,” the statement, which recalled cases of attacks in the areas, read in part.

Oba Owoade acknowledged efforts by the government and security agencies.

However, he “stresses that the current situation demands swift reinforcement, intensified coordination, and immediate scaling up of security responses, particularly in vulnerable rural and agrarian areas where citizens are increasingly exposed”.

“The Palace, therefore, respectfully but firmly calls for rapid deployment and strengthened security presence in affected communities; enhanced intelligence gathering and real-time information sharing; decisive and sustained operational responses to deter further attacks; as well as closer, structured collaboration with local communities,” the statement read in part.

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The monarch emphasised the need for collaboration with traditional institutions in terms of intelligence gathering, community mobilisation, and conflict prevention.

“In furtherance of this urgent security challenge, the Alaafin has directed the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, to immediately commence wide-ranging consultations for local and traditional security interventions with traditional rulers, community leaders, and key stakeholders across the vulnerable and adjoining areas.”

The Alaafin noted that the move, which he described as time-sensitive, “must be pursued within the framework of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ensuring full alignment with lawful security operations”.

He charged authorities to maintain transparency in communicating with communities affected by insecurity due to the vital role of information in preventing “panic, building trust, and strengthening coordinated responses”.

“At this critical moment, citizens are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies,” he also said.

“Properly guided community vigilance and organisation can significantly enhance early detection of threats and improve collective resilience.”

He extended condolences to all victims and families affected by these

distressing occurrences.

Several states in Nigeria are battling with insecurity, from mass abductions to banditry.

The Federal Government says it is ramping up efforts to address the challenges, but critics want authorities to do more and secure Nigerians.