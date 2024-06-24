Cholera: One Dead As Ogun Confirms 25 Cases in Seven LGAs

The Ogun state government has confirmed 25 cases of Cholera in seven local government areas of the state, with one casualty from Ijebu North local government in the Ogun East Senatorial district of the state.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Tomi Coker, gave the figure in Abeokuta, the state capital during a press briefing held at the Olusegun Osoba press centre in the state capital.

She said free surveillance and emergency treatment have been activated in all 20 local government areas of the state.

She identified Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Obafemi/ Owode, Ijebu North, Ado, Odo/ OTA local government areas as the most hit by the disease.

While assuring the general public of the preparedness of the state government and its development partners, she, however, asked residents to maintain a high level of personal and public hygiene to contain the spread of the disease.

“The Ogun State Government is cognisant of these threats hence we are at all times prepared for outbreaks and other Diseases of public health importance. Our robust preparedness and our resolve to protect the lives and health of all residents have helped minimise the impact of the Cholera Outbreak in the state in comparison to many other states in Nigeria.

“At the inception, we received the alert on June 12th, 2024, about the first 2 cases. Both cases tested positive with a Cholera rapid diagnostic kit and were managed at the State Hospital, Ota. The 2 cases had travel history to Lagos state 24hrs before presentation, as of today 24th, June 2024, Ogun state has recorded 25 suspected cases of Cholera in 7 LGAs namely, Adoodo/Ota, Remo North, Odeda, Sagamu, Ijebu North, Ewekoro, and Obafemi Owode, with 9 confirmed case and unfortunately, 1 death.

“Consequent upon these findings, it is imperative to declare an ongoing Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State.

“Before this outbreak, as part of the state preparedness, a robust surveillance system was in place in all 20 local government authorities which ensured prompt detection of cases.

“The initial 8 cases originated from Lagos state the reported epicentre of the Cholera outbreak and a state that shares a border with 4 of our local governments. The 8 cases had travel history to Lagos and 6 of them reported taking tiger nut drink while in Lagos. Furthermore, we also promptly diagnosed cholera in 5 of the contacts of the patients with a travel history to Lagos State.

To support the state response, she said the state Epidemiology unit is on high alert, adding that all LGA Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers have also intensified surveillance across all 20 LGAs.

“Our private health facilities and citizens have been sensitized to heighten their index of suspicion and report any suspected case immediately to the LGA DSNO, and the State response Team by calling the following phone numbers 08038642812, 07034214893, and 08084250881.

“All our 20 LGAs have trained rapid-response teams ready to respond to your call at short notice in collaboration with Ogun State Emergency and Ambulance Service.

“Also, cholera test kits and other consumables needed for treatment have been distributed to all LGAs and designated treatment centres to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment. The treatment of Cholera is free across all government facilities in Ogun State.

“Ogun State Ministry of Health is coordinating this outbreak response in collaboration with stakeholders from the Ministry of Environment, Information, and Education, WES at the LGA (water, environment, and sanitation), RUWATSAN (Rural water and sanitation), Water cooperation, Private hospital owners, Emergency services (OGSAES) and partners.

“The Emergency Operations Centre was activated earlier and is now in the response mode, tracking evolving situations and acting accordingly. Each ministry’s Departments and agencies involved in the response are carrying out its statutory responsibilities to curtail and control the outbreak. The Ministry of Environment and LGA Waste and Environmental Sanitation department is carrying out activities to curb open defecation and improve environmental hygiene.”

“Cholera sensitisation materials are being shared via all electronic platforms including social media, Radio, and Television. The Ministry of Information and the risk communication pillar of the EOC are working hard to engage the public on prevention practices, good hygiene, and sanitation.”

“Medications and essential consumables have been prepositioned at LGAs and other strategic health facilities to provide hitch-free, quality treatment that is free in all government health facilities.

“Some of its LGAs have been identified as high-risk LGAs and hotspots in Ogun state, these are Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ijebu North, Obafemi Owode, Ifo, and Adoodo Ota.

“As a way of warning, the Risk factors for cholera include eating contaminated food and drink, unhygienic sanitary conditions, and poor personal hygiene,” the statement added.

Presentation of Cholera is diarrhoea with or without vomiting. Cholera can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea which can kill within hours if left untreated. It takes between 12 hours and 5 days for a person to show symptoms.

The Prevention and Control of Cholera in a multifaceted approach is key with a combination of surveillance, portable water, sanitation and hygiene, social mobilisation, treatment, and oral cholera vaccines used.

She however called for a high level of personal and environmental hygiene among residents.

“Our Expectation from the public is Proper personal hygiene ( particularly Hand Hygiene), Washing food/fruits/vegetables properly before eating, Drink only clean water (Boil if the source is not trusted), Discourage Open defaecation, cook food thoroughly, go to the nearest health facility if you pass watery stool more than twice within 8 hours and report any suspected case in your locality. Please call the following phone numbers 08038642812, 07034214893, and 08084250881,” she added.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in Ogun State, Kunle Ashimi, acknowledged the widespread impact of cholera, affecting 30 states across the country, including Ogun.

This is as the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, said that the number of recorded fatalities, as a result of the Cholera outbreak in the state, has risen to 24 and 350 suspected cases.