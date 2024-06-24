Shettima’s Mother-In-Law Laid To Rest In Kano, Tinubu Condoles VP

The remains of Hajiya Maryam Albishir, mother-in-law to Vice President Kashim Shettima, were laid to rest Monday in Kano following funeral prayers at her family residence.

The deceased, Hajiya Maryam Albishir aged 69, was the mother of Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that Hajiya Albishir’s death is undoubtedly a great personal loss for the family of Nigeria’s Vice President.

According to the statement, the solemn event drew a large gathering of family members, friends and associates paying their final respects.

Among them were Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Acting Governor of Borno State, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

National Assembly members, former Borno State Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, along with several former deputy governors of Borno State, were also in attendance at the funeral.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, the President condoled with Shettima and his family over the passing of his mother-in-law.

President Tinubu described the passing of Hajiya Maryam as a deeply painful loss.

“The President not only mourns the deceased but also celebrates her legacies of philanthropy and good virtues.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Maryam, President Tinubu urges the family to take solace in the remarkable life the departed matriarch lived,” the statement said.