2022 Constable Recruitment Not Cancelled – Police Commission

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says contrary to reports, it did not cancel its 2022 constable recruitment.

PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani disowned reports circulating on social media alleging that it has succumbed to pressure and cancelled the final list of successful candidates.

“The Commission has not and will not cancel the final list of successful candidates from the recruitment exercise which was conducted in clear adherence to relevant guidelines and provisions of the law,” Ani said.

“The Commission is in control of the situation and has since restored the Recruitment portal with its original contents.

“Successful candidates are advised to ignore this deliberate antics of desperate groups bent on destroying the good work of the Commission in giving the nation a merit based and inclusive recruitment exercise.”

Ani noted that the PSC would continue to ensure that federal character, gender sensitivity and merit remained the bedrock of its recruitment process.

He warned “disgruntled elements to desist further from undermining the recruitment exercise as any one caught will be dealt with”.

“The Commission restates that the portal is now fully functional and accessible. Candidates can now log in and access all its features without any disruptions.

“The Commission regrets the hitches and assures that it has fully secured the platform,” he said.

The PSC and the Nigeria Police Force have been in a running battle over the recruitment of police constables.

The police alleged the disappearance of some names of successfully screened candidates, claiming that the exercise was fraught with corruption and irregularities.

The police commission has since denied the allegations, challenging the NPF to provide evidence, while insisting that its list of successful candidates and that of the police be subjected to a forensic audit.