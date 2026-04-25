Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Victims Along Benin–Lagos Expressway

The Edo State Police Command Saturday said it has rescued nine victims abducted from two separate incidents during a recent kidnapping incident along the Benin–Lagos Expressway.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, noted that the rescue follows recent attacks along the busy highway, including a reported assault on a GUO Transport bus.

It said the immediate and massive deployment of tactical teams, intelligence assets, aerial surveillance, and other operational resources by the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to the affected corridor, led to the operation’s success.

“The sustained rescue efforts, coordinated bush-combing operations, and strategic domination of the area exerted pressure on the kidnappers ultimately leading to the safe rescue of all victims. They have since received medical evaluation and treatment, and reunited with their families”, the statement read.

Four of the kidnapped victims who were abducted earlier this month and held in captivity within the Imiegba forest in Agenebode have been rescued.

“They have likewise received medical attention and are safe, making a total of nine kidnapped victims rescued.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to reassure the public, particularly commuters and residents, that security deployment along the Benin–Lagos Expressway and adjoining communities has been significantly strengthened”, the statement said, adding that

Tactical, intelligence, and operational assets have been fully activated across the axis, and the deployments will remain in place until the route is completely safe and secure for all road users.

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The Command said it is also intensifying efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

‘We are confident that all those involved will be tracked down and brought to justice in the shortest possible time”.