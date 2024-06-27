NASS Passes Bill To Extend 2023 Appropriation Act, Supplementary Budget

The National Assembly comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate has passed a Bill for an Act to Amend the Appropriation Act 2023, to further extend the implementation of the Capital aspect of the Appropriation Act, 2023 from 30 June 2024 to 31 December.

It also passed a Bill for an Act to Amend the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2023 to further extend its implementation from 30 June 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The bill scaled the first reading on Thursday.

The leader of the senate, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele and sponsor of the executive bill, then proceeded to lead the debate on the general principles of the bill presented for the first time today.

The development comes as President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, asked the Senate, to further extend the implementation period for the capital component of the ₦21.83trn 2023 budget, and the ₦2.17trn 2023 supplementary budget from June 30 to December 31, 2024.

This was revealed as President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, chaired the plenary at the resumption of a new legislative session.

Both Chambers had in December 2023, extended the implementation period of the capital component of the budget for the fiscal year from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, along with the ₦2.17trn 2023 Supplementary budget passed in November, 2023.

Again, on the 19th and 20th of March this year, a further extension was sought by the president for the implementation period from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The Senate president said the request would be deliberated in a committee of supply, after they reconvene from a closed-door session.

The Senate has also observed a minute silence in honour of the late Deputy Controller of Customs, Etop Essien, who passed on Tuesday at the National Assembly, while answering questions from members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account.