Tinubu Condoles Ali Modu Sheriff Over Mother’s Passing

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Aisa.

Hajia Aisha died on Sunday in Abuja after a protracted illness, at the age of 93.

She will be buried today, Monday, at the family residence of the late Galadima Modu Sheriff along Damboa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

A statement by his Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, said that President Tinubu also urged the Modu Sheriff family, to take comfort in the knowledge, that the deceased lived an exemplary life defined by strong virtues.

The President prayed that Allah grants the departed Aljannah Firdausi and comfort to her family.