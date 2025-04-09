Court Jails Seven Fraudsters In Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction and sentence of seven internet fraudsters before Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kaduna.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the convicts were arrested in Jos, Plateau State and Niger State respectively, following credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

He disclosed that the convicts were prosecuted on separate one-count charges each, bordering on impersonation and possession of fraudulent documents, obtaining by false pretence and retention of proceeds of crime.

The convicts are: Paul Emmanuel Tumba (a.k.a Cynthia Ebuka), Gabriel Fidelis (a.k.a Diana Siako), Rotji Makwin Gonchor (a.k.a Sofia Marcelor), Danboyi John (a.k.a Ana Martins), Agbaje Abbas Olaleken, ( a.k.a Dave Smith Vegas), Solomon Ameh, (a.k.a Scott Phillips) and Wisdom Mundi Luka (a.k.a Loredana Calinescu).

The charge against Ameh reads: “That you Solomon Ameh (a.k.a Scott Phillips), male, sometime in 2025 at Minna, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, falsely presented yourself as Scott Phillips an investment broker from Miami, Florida USA on Gmail and in that assumed character gained advantage for yourself the sum of $300.00 (Three Hundred United States Dollars) only, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

The charge against Fidelis reads: “That you, Gabriel Fidelis (a.k.a Diana Siako), sometime in December, 2024 at Jos Plateau State, within the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, fraudulently impersonated one Diana Siako, a female purportedly resident in Italy on Telegram and Facebook, defrauded Rain Shemesh and other unsuspecting persons of the sum of ₦970,000 only, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Law.”

The suspects all pleaded “guilty” to their charge when they were read to them, following which prosecution counsel, Y.J Matiyak and M. U Gadaka prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while the defence counsel pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice R.M Aikawa, convicted and sentenced Tumba to two years imprisonment or to pay ₦500,000 fine. He also forfeited the sum of ₦300,000 and his Infinix Smart 7 phone to the Federal Government, being the proceeds and tool of his crime, respectively.

The judge convicted and sentenced Fidelis to five years imprisonment or to pay ₦500,000 fine. In addition, he forfeited the sum of ₦970,000 and Infinix Hot 5oi to the Federal Government, being the proceeds and tools of crime.

Another suspect, Gonchor, bagged two years imprisonment or to pay a ₦500,000.00 fine. He also forfeited his Samsung Galaxy S9, being the tool of his crime in favour of the federal government.

John was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment or to pay a ₦500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he forfeited the sum of $450 (Four Hundred and Fifty US Dollars) and ash-coloured Honda Accord car, being the proceeds of his crime and an iPhone 15 and a HP laptop computer, being the tools of his cybercrime to the federal government.

Justice Aikawa convicted and sentenced Olalekan to five years imprisonment or to pay ₦600,000 fine. He also forfeited his iPhone 14 Pro Max mobile phone, which was the tool of his crime to the federal government.

Ameh bagged five years imprisonment or to pay a ₦500,000 fine. In addition, he forfeited his iPhone 16 Plus, an iPad and the sum of $300 (Three Hundred US Dollars), being tools and proceeds of his crime, respectively to the federal government, while Luka was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment or to pay N600,000.00 fine. In addition, he forfeited an iPhone 13 Pro and €220.0, being the tool and proceeds of his crime, respectively to the Federal Government.